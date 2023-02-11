Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a b rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block Stock Up 3.2 %

HRB opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

