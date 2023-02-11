Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.52%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Further Reading

