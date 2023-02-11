BBR Partners LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. BBR Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of RC stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

