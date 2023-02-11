BBR Partners LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,205 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.