BBR Partners LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $49.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.