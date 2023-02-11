Beldex Price Hits $0.0359 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $144.35 million and $2.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.93 or 0.07000018 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00082216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00062586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

