Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 15th total of 251,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,188. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Bellerophon Therapeutics last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company's stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

