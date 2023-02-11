BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 557,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,595,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 316,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

