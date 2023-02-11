Berenberg Bank Downgrades Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) to Sell

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EADSY. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($166.67) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.75.

Airbus Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

About Airbus

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

