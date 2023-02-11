Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $43,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Block by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Block by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,350,779. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of SQ opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

