Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $74,668,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,283,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,026,000 after buying an additional 2,946,843 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

