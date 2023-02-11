Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.43

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.43 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.58). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.60), with a volume of 60,776 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.83 million and a P/E ratio of 550.00.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

