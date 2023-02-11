Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after buying an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after purchasing an additional 150,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $1,071,739.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,387. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Trading Down 2.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of BILL opened at $94.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.96. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $260.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

