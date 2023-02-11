Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $786.00 million and $33.45 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.80 or 0.00188009 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,699.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.00575890 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00048837 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
