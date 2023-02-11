Black Hills Co. (BKH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Black Hills has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Black Hills stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. Black Hills’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after buying an additional 179,961 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

