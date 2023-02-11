Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.