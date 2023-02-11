BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 108,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
