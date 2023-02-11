BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 108,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

