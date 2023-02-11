BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.50

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON THRG opened at GBX 638 ($7.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £645.39 million and a PE ratio of 269.20. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 477.96 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 834.95 ($10.04). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 613.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 586.51.
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
