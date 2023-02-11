BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.50

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRGGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON THRG opened at GBX 638 ($7.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £645.39 million and a PE ratio of 269.20. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 477.96 ($5.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 834.95 ($10.04). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 613.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 586.51.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

