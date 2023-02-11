BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Up 408.7% in January

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 408.7% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.