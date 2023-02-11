Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 20,642.17%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.88.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,178,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $138,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

