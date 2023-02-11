BMO Capital Markets Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $20.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHGG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Chegg from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

