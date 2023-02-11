BMO Capital Markets Raises OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $43.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on OneMain to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.15.

Shares of OMF opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Capital International Investors increased its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in OneMain by 784.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,112,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,751 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,381,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,819 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in OneMain by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

