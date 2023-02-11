BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.66 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

