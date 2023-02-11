BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Up 283.9% in January

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 283.9% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 164.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 286,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE LEO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. 157,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,593. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

