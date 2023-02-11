Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,500 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $41,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,304,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,569,876.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 10,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $80,115.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $59,598.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $54,390.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $37,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 8,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $59,600.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,153 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $15,932.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $40,488.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $7.54 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

