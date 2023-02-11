BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. BOK Financial has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.45. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

