Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bombardier Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $44.79 on Friday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

