BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.7-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.81 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BWA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,010,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,366. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 116.3% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in BorgWarner by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

