Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 19.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,250.8% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 200.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $345.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

