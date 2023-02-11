Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

