Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 976 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

