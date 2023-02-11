Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,046 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

