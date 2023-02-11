Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

