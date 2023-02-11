Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

