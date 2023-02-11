Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $235.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.21 and its 200 day moving average is $213.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

