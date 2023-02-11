Boston Financial Mangement LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.82.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $250.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.22. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $315.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

