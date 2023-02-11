Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 154.7% in January

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,500 shares, an increase of 154.7% from the January 15th total of 174,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Boxlight Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ BOXL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Boxlight to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 20.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

