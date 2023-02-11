Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Trading Down 5.1%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.36 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.44). Approximately 26,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 42,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.47).

Brand Architekts Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.59.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

Read More

