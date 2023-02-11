Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Short Interest Up 89.0% in January

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a growth of 89.0% from the January 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Bridgetown Stock Performance
NASDAQ BTWNW remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,161. Bridgetown has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.73.
