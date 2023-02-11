Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target at $239.00

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autodesk Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $222.80 on Monday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $241.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

