Brookfield Co. (BN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE:BN opened at C$48.51 on Friday. Brookfield has a 52-week low of C$41.78 and a 52-week high of C$55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.44.

Brookfield (TSE:BNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.56 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$63.00 target price for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

