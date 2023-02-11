Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.
Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BNRE opened at $36.39 on Friday. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $349.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Brookfield Reinsurance
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Reinsurance (BNRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.