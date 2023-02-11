Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BNRE opened at $36.39 on Friday. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $60.91. The company has a market cap of $349.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Get Brookfield Reinsurance alerts:

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. ( NYSE:BNRE Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.