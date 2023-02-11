Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

