Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Bruker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

BRKR stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $75.10. 982,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,939. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $844,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bruker by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

