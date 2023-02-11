BuildUp (BUP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,171.15

BuildUp (BUP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, BuildUp has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One BuildUp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BuildUp has a total market cap of $220.72 million and approximately $7,171.15 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BuildUp Token Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BuildUp

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.02227547 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,097.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

