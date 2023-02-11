C2X Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (CTX)

C2X (CTX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. C2X has a market cap of $47.46 million and approximately $3,149.74 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One C2X token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, C2X has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.00432390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,232.99 or 0.28643455 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.

C2X Profile

C2X launched on February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the exchanges listed above.

