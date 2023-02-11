C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.68

Shares of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.68 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 17.90 ($0.22). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 17.93 ($0.22), with a volume of 13,835 shares trading hands.

C4X Discovery Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of £43.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.29.

About C4X Discovery

(Get Rating)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality research scientists to view, understand and interrogate the complex, multidimensional molecular shape data of drug molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.