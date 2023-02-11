Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Calloway’s Nursery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLWY opened at $13.80 on Friday. Calloway’s Nursery has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

Calloway’s Nursery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.