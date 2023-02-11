Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

CPT opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.