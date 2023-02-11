Cameco (TSE:CCO) Upgraded to Action List Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$41.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.13.
Shares of CCO opened at C$38.98 on Friday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$25.55 and a 1-year high of C$41.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market cap of C$16.86 billion and a PE ratio of 134.41.
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
